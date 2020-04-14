by Linda Straker

NDC extends congratulations to Hon. Tobias Clement on his appointment as Leader of the Opposition

NDC has not won a seat in the Lower House since the 2013 General Election

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said that despite the official appointment of Tobias Clement as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives, the party will be playing a leading role in the political life of the country.

“The NDC remains committed to continuing to play its leading role as the main opposition party in Grenada, being cognisant of the confidence that a sizeable portion of our people repose in us. We look forward to Hon. Tobias Clement complementing us in preserving Parliamentary democracy in Grenada,” said a statement from the party which has not won a seat in the Lower House since the 2013 General Election.

The statement said that the Political Leader of the NDC, Franka Alexis-Bernardine, the Executive Committee and Members of the party extend congratulations to the Hon. Tobias Clement, MP on his appointment as Her Majesty’s Official Opposition Leader in the Parliament of Grenada.

“We all wish him well as he embarks on this journey and look forward to his contributions to the democratic process and by extension, to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique,” said the statement which was disseminated through the email address of the party’s public relations officer, Claudette Joseph.

Although the NDC received more than 20,000 votes in both the 2013 and 2018 General Elections, it was unable to occupy a seat in the House of Representatives because the ruling New National Party won all constituencies in those 2 general elections.

However, following the 2013 General Election, then Governor-General, Sir Carlyle Glean, appointed 3 senators to represent the party in the Upper House of Parliament. Following the 2018 General Election, the current Governor-General, Dame Cecile la Grenade, wrote to the party to request 2 representatives. Ron Redhead and Kerryne James along with Glynnis Roberts were appointed to the Senate as representatives of the Governor-General.

Clement now has the duty to appoint his own senators.

