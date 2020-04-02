On 18 March 2020, Dr Spencer Linus Thomas was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited (Est. 1932) – Grenada’s largest indigenous commercial bank with assets of over $1.1 billion; 5 Retail Banking Units (branches) a Broker-Dealer Operations, and a network of 30 Automatic Teller Machines.

Dr Thomas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) in Economics from Howard University. Additionally, he possesses a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics; and another in Telecommunications Regulation and Policy from Iowa State University and The University of the West Indies respectively. He also holds a PhD in Economics from Howard University.

With such credentials, it is not surprising that Dr Thomas has served in multiple capacities internationally, and in Grenada’s public and private sectors including as Chairman and Director of several Boards. At present, Dr Thomas serves as the Ambassador and Special Envoy for Multilateral Environmental Agreements with the Government of Grenada. Economic Policy Advisor/Consultant with; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance are among his previous significant positions held in Grenada.

The Directors of Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited welcome Dr Thomas to the bank’s governance and oversight team and look forward to his sterling contribution in fulfilment of the board’s mandate to provide strategic guidance for and oversight within the company’s Corporate Governance framework.

Dr Thomas replaces Ambrose Phillip who resigned on 4 November 2019 after 9 years of dedicated service as a Director of the Bank, including 3 as Chairman.

Grenada Co-operative Bank

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.