Prime Minister, Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell, has expressed deepest condolences on the passing of Raymond Smith who served his country in various capacities, including being part of Grenada’s interim administration in the 1980s.

An engineer by profession, Smith served for many years as the Chief Engineer of the Windward Islands Broadcasting Service and he was also instrumental in the creation of Grenada Telecommunications Limited, serving as the company’s first chairman.

Reflecting on Smith’s contribution, Dr Mitchell said, “He was a highly skilled, knowledgeable and pioneering engineer who left an indelible mark on the local and regional broadcasting industry.”

Dr Mitchell added, “We are immensely grateful for his engineering expertise and commitment to improvement in the telecommunications industry. Grenada demonstrated its appreciation for Smith’s sterling contribution when a recommendation for him to be awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire was readily approved by government in 2000.”

The Prime Minister extends his condolences to Raymond Smith’s children and other surviving relatives.

Office of the Prime Minister

