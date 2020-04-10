The following are reminders for weekend shopping Saturday, 11 and Sunday, 12 April 2020.

Parish boundaries restrictions will be in effect except for St David residents who are allowed to cross into St George to shop and essential workers travelling to and from work. Persons should not leave their homes more than 1 hour before their shopping sequence starts. Only 1 person per household is permitted to shop. Physical distancing must be maintained at all times. Persons must wear a mask or other suitable face covering over their mouths and noses. The line for essential workers at major supermarkets will only serve persons in uniform and senior citizens 65 years and over. Movements must be purposeful. Police will be out checking and assisting.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.

Office of Commissioner of Police

