St George North West
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|Cherry Hill
|Cherry Hill Community Centre
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Fontenoy
|Fontenoy Community Centre
|Wed 22
|9 am to 12 pm
|Grand Mal
|Grand Mal Community Centre
|Molinere
|Thu 23
|9 am to 10:30 am
|Mt Moritz
|Mt Moritz Adventist Church
|11 am to 3 pm
|Happy Hill
|Happy Hill Secondary School
|Fri 24
|9 am to 11 am
|Brizan
|Beausejour Community Centre
|12 pm to 3 pm
|Beausejour
|Mon 27
|9 am to 3 pm
|New Hampshire
|Willis Mini Mart
St George South
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|Belmont
|Springs Child Development Centre
|Lagoon Road
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Springs
|Springs Child Development Centre
|Café
|Paddock
|Home Payment
|Wed 22
|9 am to 12 pm
|Woburn
|Woburn RC School
|1 pm to 1:30 pm
|Calivigny
|Calivigny Playing Field
|1:45 pm to 3 pm
|Woodlands
|By Sugar Bowl
|Thu 23
|9 am to 12 pm
|Golf Course
|Golf Course pasture by Dayee Parlour
|Jean Anglais
|Kafe Beau Hill
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Grand Anse, Fenton Village
|By Mersevy Shop
|Fri 24
|9 am to 12 pm
|Grand Anse Valley
|Mon Tout Playing Field
|Mon Tout
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Mt Hartman
|Mon Tout Playing Field
|Mon 27
|1 pm to 3 pm
|The Limes
|The Limes Playing Field
|Grand Anse Housing Scheme
|9 am to 12 pm
|Frequente
|Calliste School yard
|Calliste
|Point Salines
|True Blue
St George North East
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|8:30 am to 10 am
|Vendome
|Vendome Community Centre
|10:30 am to 3 pm
|Boca
|Boca Secondary School
|Belle Vue
|Beaulieu
|Snug Corner
|Wed 22
|8:30 am to 3 pm
|New Hampshire
|Constantine Methodist School
|Willis
|Annandale
|Constantine
|Thu 23
|8:30 am to 12 pm
|La Mode
|La Mode Catholic Church
|St George’s Estate
|Mt. Gay
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Tempe
|St Mary’s Private School
|Mt Parnassus
|Radix
|Ravine
|Fri 24
|8:30 am to 11 am
|Mardigras
|St Paul’s Community Centre
|Good Hope Estate
|11:30 am to 3 pm
|Shut-In Elderly
Town of St George
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 3 pm
|River Road
|River Road Commmunity Centre
|San Souci
|Williamson Road
|Wed 22
|9 am to 3 pm
|Darbeau
|River Road Community Centre
|Mt Rush
|Cemetery Hill
|Thu 23
|9 am to 3 pm
|The Carenage
|Marshall Shop, H A Blaize Street
|Green Street
|H A Blaize Street
|Lowthers Lane
|Lucas Street
|Park Lane
|Scott Street
|Tanteen
|Woolwich Road
|Fri 24
|9 am to 11 am
|Grenville Street
|Andalls sidewalk
|Maloney Street
|St John Street
|St Juille Street
St George South East
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|8:30 am to 3 pm
|La Borie
|La Borie Community Centre
|Wed 22
|8:30 am to 10am
|Calivigny
|Calivigny Playing Field
|10:30 am to 3 pm
|Morne Jaloux
|Morne Jaloux Catholic School
|Richmond Hill
|The Bocas
|Creighton
|Thu 23
|8:30 am to 12 pm
|Marian
|Marian Community Centre
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Springs
|Springs Child Development Centre
|Paddock
|De Faux
|Fri 24
|8:30 am to 12 pm
|St Paul’s
|St Paul’s Community Centre
|Mt Airy
|Parade
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Hope Vale
|Hope Vale
St Andrew North East
|Days
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|8:30 to 11:30 am
|Simon (Seamoon)
|Simon (Seamoon) Basketball Court
|12:30 to 3 pm
|La Poterie
|Shop by the playing field
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Dunfermline
|Dunfermline bus shed
|Paradise
|In the Cocoa, in the junction by the basketball court
|Wed 22
|8:30 am to 2 pm
|Pearls
|Pearls Community Centre
|1 pm to 2 pm
|Paraclete
|Health Centre Junction
|2 pm to 3 pm
|Blaize
|Ajah Shop
|Thu 23
|8:30 am to 2 pm
|Conference
|Belair Government School
|Moya
|Belair
|Carriere
|Hermon
|Fri 24
|8:30 am to 2 pm
|Tivoli
|Ahoma Community Centre
|Mon 27
|8:30 am to 11 am
|Upper and Lower St John
|Upper St John’s Community Centre
|Belmont
|Home Delivery
St Andrew North West
|Days
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|Grand Lett
|St Mary’s RC
|La Fillette
|Paradise (NE)
|Cadrona
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Dunfermline (NW, NE)
|Inside the Cocoa, at the junction by the basketball court
|Paradise Cocoa (Ne)
|Wed 22
|8:30 to 9:00 am
|Mt Horne
|Pole
|9 am to 9:30 am
|Romain Shop
|9:30 to 10:30 am
|Mt Horne Pasture
|10:30 to 11:30 am
|Rose Mount Junction
|11:30 am to 12 pm
|Cemetery Gap
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Paraclete/Blaize
|Paraclete By Blue Berry Hills And Health Centre Junction
|Thu 23
|9 am to 11 am
|Mirabeau
|Mirabeau Pasture
|11:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Sabb
|Sabb Playing Field
|St Cloud
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Balthazar
|Balthazar Pasture
|Fri 24
|9 am to 11 am
|Byelands
|The Dead Sand by the shop
|Colombe Hill
|At the junction by the SDA Church
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Birchgrove
|Birchgrove Community Centre
|Adelphi
|Windsor
|Home Delivery
|Beauregard, Providence
|Birchgrove Community Centre
|Mon 27
|9 am
|Morne Longue
|Morne Longue junction by Roland Lessey Shop
St Andrew South East
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue To Be Used
|Tue 21
|9 am to 1 pm
|Marquis
|Marquis Basketball Court
|Mt. Fann
|Mt. Carmel
|Hope
|2pm to 3 pm
|Canal Rd
|Victoria Park
|Sendall St
|Grenville
|Victoria Road
|Salisbury Road
|Wells Road
|Wed 22
|9 am to 3 pm
|Telescope
|SAASS Pasture
|Thu 23
|9 am to 3 pm
|Grand Bacolet
|Mama Cannes Community Centre
|Hope
|Mama Cannes and Cumma
|Mon 27
|9 am to 1 pm
|Battle Hill
|Close To The Pool Shop In Soubise
|Soubise
|Mt Sealy
|2pm to 3 pm
|Post Royal
|Owen Shop
St Andrew South West
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|Seaton Browne Street
|Victoria Park, Grenville
|Glad Stone Road
|Cook Hill Road
|Rivulet Lane
|Sendall Street
|Durrant Rd
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Salisbury Road
|Neville Matthew Shop
|Ford
|Wed 22
|9 am to 12 pm
|Grand Bras
|Grand Bras Community Centre
|L’Esterre
|Caruth
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Harford Village
|Harford Village Community Centre
|Mt St Evans
|Thu 23
|9 am to 12 pm
|La Digue
|La Digue Pre School
|Belle View
|Richmond
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Walker
|The shop close to Rome Museum inside Walker
|Pleasance
|De Blandeau
|Post Royal
|Fri 24
|9 am to 11am
|St James/Upper Capital
|St James Community Centre
|11 am to 1pm
|Lower Capital, Birchgrove
|Birchgrove Community Centre
|Castaigne
|2 pm to 3 pm
|Union
|Union Pasture
|Mon 27
|9 am to 12 pm
|Munich
|Calliste Shop
|Tellurise
|Mt Carmel
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Soubise
|Pool Shop in Soubise
|Battle Hill
|Chine Hill
|Villa Rd
|Balthazar
|Home Payment
|St Alvans
|Home Payment
St Patrick West
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|Marli
|Sauteurs Hardcourt
|Sauteurs
|Main Street
|Cross & High Street
|1:30 pm to 3 pm
|Prospect
|Prospect Pentecostal Church yard
|Darvey
|Mt Alexander
|Wed 22
|9 am to 12 pm
|Mt. William
|Samaritan Pool wall
|Samaritan
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Redmud
|La Fortune
|Fire Station yard
|Madeys
|La Mode
|Thu 23
|9 am to 3 pm
|Chantimelle
|Chantimelle School grounds
|Fri 24
|9 am to 3 pm
|Mt Rodney
|Fond Playing Field
|Mt Craven
|Mon 27
|9 am to 3 pm
|Mt Reuil
|Mt Rich Pasture
|Mt Craven
|Hermitage (W)
Mt Rich
St Patrick East
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 10 am
|Bay Road
|Sauteurs Hard Court
|Glebe Street
|10:10 am to 1 pm
|Levera
|Rose Caton Shop
|La Fortune
|2 pm to 3 pm
|Madeys
|Fire Station
|Cedars
|Wed 22
|9 am to 3 pm
|Rose Hill
|Rose Hill Pasture
|Upper Morne Fendue
|Thu 23
|9 am to 3 pm
|River Sallee
|River Sallee Pasture
|La Taste
|Fri 24
|9 am to 10 am
|Plains
|Plains Bathroom
|Lower Morne Fendue
|10:30 am to 11 am
|Mt Rose
|Mt. Sda Secondary School Bus Shed
|11 am to 11:30 am
|Mt Rose
|Dega Bus Shed
|11:30 am to 12 pm
|Poyntzfield
|Bus Shed
|Mon 27
|9 am to 3 pm
|Hermitage
|Hermitage School Yard
St David (1)
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am to 12 pm
|La Tante
|La Tante Junction
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Pomme Rose
|Catholic Church Yard
|Wed 22
|9 am to 12 pm
|Apres Tout
|Patrick Francis Shop
|Thebaide
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Petite Esperance
|St David’s Police Station
|Malti
|Belle Isle
|Content
|Thu 23
|9 am to 12 pm
|Corinth
|Corinth Government School yard
|La Sagesse
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Coals Gap
|Coals Gap Junction
|Fri 24
|9 am to 12 pm
|Vincennes
|St Theresa RC
|Syracuse
|Mon 27
|9 am to 12 pm
|La Calome
|Westerhall Pasture
|Westerhall
St David (2)
|Days
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|8:30 am to 9:30 am
|Mardigras
|Elcox Shop
|10 am to 12 pm
|Perdmontemps
|Perdmontemps Junction
|Apsley Hill
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Morne Delice
|Dero’s Auto Body Workshop
|Wed 22
|8:30 am to 12 pm
|La Femme
|Beaton Community Centre
|Beaton
|Laura Land
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Red Gate
|Red Gate Junction
|Thu 23
|8:30 am to 10am
|Marlmount
|Marlmount Junction
|10:30 am to 12 pm
|Requin
|Requin Junction
|Fri 24
|8:30 am to 2pm
|Windsor Forest
|Antoine Shop
|Mon 27
|Review Payment
St Mark
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|9 am
|Fountain
|Samaritan Presbyterian School
|Diego Piece
|Union
|Samaritan
|Belair
|10:30 am
|Resource
|Close To Choko Shop
|1 pm
|Mauchere
|Home Payments
|1:15pm
|Nonpariel
|Nonpariel Pasture
|Wed 22
|8:30 am
|The Crusher
|St Mark’s Secondary School grounds
|Upper Waltham
|9:30 am
|Lower Waltham
|River Sallee bus shed
|River Sallee
|11 am
|Coast Guard
|Coast Guard Preschool
|2 pm
|Upper Diamond
|Des Shop
|Lower Diamond
|Home Payments
|Thu 23
|9 am
|Bonjour
|Home Payments
|Bonair
|Better Village
|1 pm
|Upper Diamond
|Gems Place De Villa
|St David’s Street
|Fairfield Rd
|Cruickshank Rd
|Fri 24
|9 am
|Central Victoria
|The Anglican Pastoral Centre
|Lower Queen Street
|Right side of Diamond St
|1 pm
|Victoria Town
|Victoria Hotel
|Left side of Diamond Street
|Up to Church Hill Road
|Mon 27
|9 am
|Maran
|Home Payment
|Gross Point
|La Resource
St John
|Day
|Scheduled Time
|Village
|Venue
|Tue 21
|8:30 am to 9:30 am
|Florida
|Florida Community Centre
|Plaisance
|10 am to 11 am
|Clozier
|Clozier Community Centre
|Belvidere
|Mt Felix
|12 pm to 3 pm
|Upper Depradine
|St John’s Anglican
|Langton Road
|Cornets Walk
|St Dominic Street
|Victoria Road
|Edward Street
|New Street
|Park View
|Lower Depradine
|Central Depradine
|The L’anse
|Mongo Road
|St. Francis Street
|Wed 22
|9 am to 11 am
|Mt. Granby
|Mt Granby Community
|Dougaldston
|Mt. Nesbit
|12 pm to 3 pm
|Concord
|Concord Government School
|Cotton Bailey
|Brooklyn
|Woodford
|Thu 23
|8:30 am to 11 am
|White Gate
|Grand Roy Community Centre
|Grand Roy
|Mt Plaisir
|Fri 24
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Marigot
|Black Bay Community Centre
|Power Park
|Black Bay
|8:30 am to 12 pm
|Maran
|St John’s Anglican
|Hills View
|Dr Belle
|Mon 27
|9: am to 12 pm
|Gouyave
|St John’s Anglican
|Gouyave Estate
|1 pm to 3 pm
|Loretto
|Florida Government School
|Waterloo
|Market Square
|Brothers
Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story