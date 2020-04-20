A farmer alleged to have caused the death of another farmer has been charged with non-capital murder.

The charge was laid against Kimron Abraham, 32, of Munich, St Andrew on Monday, 20 April 2020.

An autopsy conducted on 20 April concluded that the deceased succumbed to injuries sustained to the body.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

