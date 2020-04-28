The public is informed that the office of the Magistrate’s Courts in all districts will be open for the purpose of financial transactions only on the days of each week designated as business days, beginning Wednesday, 29 April 2020, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Please be reminded of the following:

All are required to exercise physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from others.

Each person must wear a face mask.

A valid form of identification must be presented for the collection of cash.

For the payment of traffic tickets, the issued ticket must be presented.

Please be guided by the regulations enforced by the Government of Grenada to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Thank you for your co-operation during this pandemic.

Office of the Chief Magistrate

