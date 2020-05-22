Electricity customers in the parish of St David and surrounding communities are embracing the opportunity to pay electricity bills at Grenlec’s pop-up payment centres.

On 19-20 May the service started at the St Dominic’s RC Parish Hall; moved to Crochu 21-22 May and continues at Petite Esperance on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 May.

These temporary electricity payment centres are full service centres with payments posted same day to customers’ accounts and customers issued printed receipts.

Casandra Slocombe, Grenlec’s Customer Services Manager, says her company is providing service opportunities for customers who have challenges accessing traditional payment centres because there is no public transportation at this time. She continued, “While our customers can pay online and through authorised third party agents, customers in St David who rely on physical payment centres only have the option of the Bill Express at the St David’s Pharmacy.”

Grenlec continues to encourage customers to utilise online banking, Bill Express at Western Union and the River Sallee Credit Union as convenient and reliable third party payment services. Grenlec is assuring customers that electricity payments to authorised third party payment agents are posted to their accounts within 2 business days.

Grenlec expresses special thanks to the Royal Grenada Police Force, the St Dominic’s RC Church, the Crochu RC School, the Ministry of Education, the Foundation for Needy Students and other service providers. These partnerships have allowed the company to provide pop up bill payment options, which many customers have found convenient.

Having piloted the pop-up bill payment service in St David and Crochu, Grenlec is joining Flow for a pop-up payment service at Victoria, St Mark on Wednesday, 27 May.

Grenlec will continue to assess if there is a need for pop-up payment services in other areas.

