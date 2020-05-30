The Grenada Football Association (GFA) continues to plan ahead and make adjustments in response to the effects of Covid-19 on its activities.

President of the Association, Cheney Joseph, says the executive body and some sub-committees meet regularly while observing physical distancing and other protocols set by the Ministry of Health. The most recent meeting of the executive took place on Saturday, 23 May and a few significant decisions were taken as follows:

National coaches will be paid for the period March to June 2020 Clubs will be engaged allowed to access funding due to them under the CDP once they meet the basic requirements. This will allow clubs to restart their programmes in the post Covid-19 reality. Referees and coaches are to be engaged in online training.

As it relates to the FA’s Annual General Meeting carded for 27 June, President Joseph says a number of options are being considered. He said, “We may have to look at a space that allows for physical distancing or we may have to consider having it virtually. We meet with clubs virtually on 13 June to discuss football matters and a decision will certainly be made by then.”

The president also touched on the clubs affected by the onset of Covid-19 and the possible assistance that the FA can offer. He remarked, “The GFA presently operates on limited resources and FIFA has not yet provided any funding specifically related to Covid-19 recovery. Therefore, we must be cautious about what we can deliver.” Clubs are being encouraged to document how their organisations and players have been affected should assistance be made available.

Before the limited state of emergency was implemented, football lovers celebrated Grenada’s return to the Gold Cup. President Joseph says he is not optimistic that any regional or international football for the CONCACAF region is possible for the rest of 2020. He said, “We have already lost 3 windows this year-March, June and September. This means we only have October and November and this may prove to be too short a time. Therefore, it’s possible we could have a hectic January 2021.” On a more positive note, the GFA President indicated that FIFA and CONCACAF are engaging members and he looks forward to them giving support to assist clubs and players.

