The Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Energy and the Covid-19 Economic Support Secretariat (CESS), Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec) is pleased to announce that the promised reduction in electricity bills to consumers will be applied to bills issued from Monday, 4 May 2020.

In his national address on 20 March 2020, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, stated that there would be a 30% reduction in electricity bills for March, April and May, as part of efforts to provide relief for Grenadians in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The time required for negotiating the arrangement and the billing cycle schedule, mandated that the earliest start be May and hence consumers will realize the reduction in their bills issued in May, June, and July.

Collectively, over $10 million is expected to be contributed towards this initiative, with government providing in excess of $7 million over the 3 months and Grenlec contributing $1 million every month for a total of $3 million. Government will make its contribution to the reduction through payments to Grenlec.

Neither government nor Grenlec will benefit from the discount. While government’s electricity bills will also show the reduction, this is only to facilitate on-time billing; Government will not actually benefit from the reduction.

Customers can expect to see 2 credits on their bills over the next 3 months, one from government and the other from Grenlec, which, when combined, will total 30% of the fuel and non-fuel amounts.

Both government and Grenlec have underscored the importance of the initiative.

The Prime Minister said, “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has created very real challenges for the population. Through the reduction in electricity bills and the many other measures in the government’s stimulus package, we intend to provide much-needed relief for Grenadians, while at the same time, stimulate the local economy. Although government is the architect of these initiatives, it is heartening to have the support of stakeholders and we welcome Grenlec’s decision to contribute to the effort.”

Energy Minister Hon. Gregory Bowen who coordinated the measure expressed his satisfaction with the level of participation of all concerned. He said, “The Ministry of Finance, CESS, and Grenlec were all on the same path and clearly wanted to achieve a common goal.”

For clarity, customers will be responsible for paying the “total due” amount on the bills because this is the discounted figure. Electricity customers will see the Covid-19 relief discount clearly displayed as a pre-payment on the electricity bills issued in May, June and July.

Electricity bills are expected to be available from this week.

GIS

