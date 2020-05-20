18 May 2020

In application of the term sheet of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) also endorsed by the G20, the Paris Club recognised that Grenada is eligible to benefit from the initiative.

Therefore, the representatives of the Paris Club Creditor Countries have accepted to provide to Grenada a time-bound suspension of debt service due from 1 May to 31 December 2020

The Government of Grenada is committed to devote the resources freed by this initiative to increase spending in order to mitigate the health, economic and social impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The Government of Grenada is also committed to seek from all its other bilateral official creditors a debt service treatment that is in line with the agreed term sheet.

This initiative will also contribute to help Grenada to improve debt transparency and debt management.

Paris Club creditors will continue to closely coordinate with other stakeholders in the implementation phase of this initiative, in particular when considering a possible extension of the suspension period.

Paris Club

The Paris Club was formed in 1956. It is an informal group of official creditors whose role is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by borrower countries.

The members of the Paris Club which participate in the reorganisation of Grenada’s debt are the governments of France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Observers to the agreement are representatives of the governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

