The Keke and Me, Reading and Poetry Competition has been extended. A talented child has the chance to win US$250 by taking part in the Keke and Me Reading and Poetry Competition.

The competition is for children between the ages of 7-10 years of age and ends on 31 May 2020. The competition requires children to submit a video of themselves reading the book, Keke and the Garden Thief, which is available on Amazon.com.

A panel of judges will identify the finalists of the first phase, the finalists will then proceed to the second phase of the competition where they will submit videos of original pieces of poetry.

The competition is designed to engage children in wholesome learning and creative activities during this time of uncertainty. Ariza Credit Union has agreed to sponsor the Keke & Me Reading and Poetry competition and with their help, the Reading with Bella book series is able to offer a US$250 Amazon gift voucher to the winners of the competition.

To find out more about how your child can participate in the competition visit the Kekekidz Facebook page or www.kekekidz.com.

