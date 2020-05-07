A 37-year-old male has been arrested and charged for allegedly damaging an automated teller machine (ATM) in the Town of St George.

The charge of Damage to Property was laid against Christopher Blake of no fixed place of abode. He is originally a resident of St David.

Blake was apprehended within hours, following a police complaint filed by an executive at the bank on 5 May 2020, the said day the machine was discovered damaged.

He will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 8 May 2020.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

