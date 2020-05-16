It is with profound sadness that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the loss of a close family member of our Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs and Consul General in Toronto, Derrick James.

The death of his son-in-law earlier today, 16 May 2020, due to complications from Covid-19, came as a shock to us, since for almost the entire duration of his infection, he only displayed very mild symptoms.

Our hearts go out to Ambassador James and his daughter, Illischa Edwards, who are now left to mourn the sudden death of their beloved Kerlon Edwards.

From the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the entire Foreign Affairs family, we offer our deepest condolences to our brother and his family.

We continue to also extend our sympathies to all our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, who have lost family members to this deadly disease. We remind everyone to be vigilant and keep your guard up, by practicing the health measures that have been outlined for our collective safety, such as proper hygiene, wearing of masks and physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

Together, we can save lives.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

