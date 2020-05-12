Brenton Williams, 30 years, unemployed of Westerhall, St David was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons (HMP) after appearing at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on a charge of non-capital murder.

Williams is alleged to have caused the death of Ronaldo Wyse, 54 years, also of Westerhall (St David) on 7 May 2020.

He is scheduled to reappear at the St David Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 29 May 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

