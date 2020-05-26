Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has promised quick action to resolve troubling issues at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

Dr Mitchell held a meeting Tuesday with representatives from the college and its council, the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) and the TAMCC Lecturers Association, along with Education Minister, Honourable Emmalin Pierre and Minister with responsibility for Tertiary Education, Honourable Pamela Moses.

The intervention of the Prime Minister was sought after a letter was sent from the GUT to Minister Moses, in which it outlined several issues including the lack of proper management structures, inadequate accountability and financial planning, lack of effective communication and irregularities in the hiring process.

After receiving input from various persons in attendance, Dr Mitchell said, “The concerns raised must be addressed because they have direct implications for the future of our children, their education and the overall development of the country. Therefore, government will treat the matter with utmost importance.”

Dr Mitchell noted that an imminent report is expected to outline the way forward for TAMCC, particularly with its restructuring. However, he noted too that there’s need for more immediate action in some areas.

He said, “Some of the issues highlighted cannot wait for the report on restructuring. The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that it cannot be business as usual and we must make tough decisions on the way forward. There are major issues at the college – the way it is managed, the hiring, process, salary level and lack of accountability. Together, we must take some decisions on the future of the college.”

The Prime Minister has promised to take some recommendations on the way forward for TAMCC, to Cabinet for discussion and subsequent action.

Office of the Prime Minister

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.