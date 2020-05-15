Republic Bank is honoured for the opportunity to contribute to the relief efforts being spearheaded by our Covid response team.

As one of the leading financial institutions in Grenada, the Bank takes its corporate social responsibility very seriously, and is extremely pleased to lend assistance to our nation, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. To this end, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Republic Bank today officially handed over medical equipment and supplies critically needed for use in the fight against this dreaded disease.

This donation, valued at US$40,000 is made possible under the Bank’s social investment vehicle, the Power to Make A Difference programme.

Earlier in April, Republic Financial Holdings Limited issued a press statement with a pledge to donate US$2 million across all territories in which Republic Bank operates.

On making the presentation to the Ministry of Health, General Manager Credit, at Republic Bank, Kalawatee Bickramsingh reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing support to our citizens, through various initiatives. She said, “This gesture is another step towards addressing some of the immediate needs of our citizens and is in keeping with our parent company, Republic Financial Holdings Limited initiatives under the Power to Make A Difference Programme towards both long-term rebuilding efforts and the immediate requirements in the fight against Covid-19 across all the territories in which it operates. RFHL has a long history of investing in communities and assisting the most vulnerable amongst us and this donation is a part of our contribution to assist in this fight.”

First introduced in 2004, the Power to Make A Difference programme is founded on 4 pillars: The Power to Learn, the Power to Help, the Power to help and, the Power to Care. The donation of medical equipment and supplies is directly aligned to the Power to Care. The programme is the bank’s way of bringing hope to the many causes for which we fight every day, and the novel coronavirus pandemic is a major cause that requires urgent support.

As recent as July 2019, the bank successfully partnered with the Ministry of Health, to procure and deliver a mobile cancer screening unit to the Grenada Cancer Society, with the expectation that the mobile clinic will be heavily utilised for out-patient care in the rural communities where access to and cost of services present a greater challenge to persons requiring this type of care.”

Bickramsingh also stated that to assist customers with their financial needs, a 6-month moratorium was offered to all customers on their loan instalments.

“We stand ready to provide our unwavering support to our customers and look forward to partnering with the business community as we move through this unprecedented period. We wish to take this opportunity to thank all stakeholders who have been working around the clock over the past weeks to ensure to our nation is safe. Hats off to all our frontline workers!”

Republic Financial Holdings Limited has a long history of investing in communities and assisting society’s most vulnerable. This particular gesture is a first step in helping to make a positive difference in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

The bank will continue to partner with stakeholders by doing what we can to help protect the lives of our citizens and to keep our nation safe. #StayHomeStaySafe #CorporateSupportCritical #HeretoHelp

