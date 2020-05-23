The Ministry of Health announces that effective Tuesday, 26 May 2020, all retail stores, and all licenced establishments in the beautification industry will be permitted to open from 8 am to 5 pm on business days.

All sectors allowed to open must operate within the framework of the health and safety protocols established and disseminated by the Ministry of Health.

The businesses are also encouraged to register with the Ministry of Health by 30 June. The basic registration forms, as well as the health and safety guidelines can be obtained and submitted via email [email protected].

They can also access the mandatory health and safety protocols to guide their reopening operations within the next 48 hours, on the website covid19.gov.gd.

GIS

