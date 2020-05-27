by Linda Straker

Special task force to investigate unsolved homicides

Ricardo Edgar charged in death of Shaniel Blackman

First court appearance at the St George’s Magistrate Court on Thursday, 27 May

Two years after police labelled the 2018 death of Shaniel Blackman as a homicide, a breakthrough has been made. Ricardo Edgar who is from St Paul’s, St George was on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 charged for causing Blackman’s death.

Blackman who was known as Shizzle Bascombe on the Facebook social media platform is from Grand Anse. He was pronounced dead at the General Hospital in March 2018 after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Belmont. When officers arrived on the scene, several used bullet shells were recovered, an indication that several rounds had been discharged during the shooting.

In the immediate aftermath, police detained and questioned several persons, but they were all released. It is not clear if Edgar was among the several persons who were initially detained, questioned and released. The matter became a cold case in the files of the police, but was never closed.

Acting Commissioner, Edvin Martin, in a news conference on Tuesday hinted that investigations into one of the country’s cold cases led to the detaining and questioning of one person and the person was expected to be charged for the homicide. No information was provided as to what lead to the detaining of Edgar.

Recently, Martin announced the formation of a special task force to investigate unsolved homicide cases. “This arrest is an outcome of the dedicated workers who are part of that special task force,” he said.

The 33-year-old accused whose occupation is Maintenance Worker, is expected to make his first court appearance at the St George’s Magistrate Court on Thursday, 27 May 2020. He is facing one count of non-capital murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

