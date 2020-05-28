In response to the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced businesses to close temporarily, increased unemployment and reduced household income; the Rotary Club of Grenada stepped up its outreach to low-income and vulnerable persons by providing them with food hampers during the weekend of 22 May 2020.

“Our club is committed to providing support to needy persons during this unprecedented difficult moment in the history of Grenada. I was pleased to see our members filter into communities and reaching out to families who can’t afford a nutritious meal,” said Judy McCutcheon, President of the Rotary Club of Grenada. She stated that “it has never been more important for us to rally together and be our brother’s keeper.”

During the weekend of 22 May 2020, the Rotary Club of Grenada in partnership with other Friends of Rotary provided pre-packaged hampers to over 150 families throughout Grenada. The team lead for the hamper project, Rotarian Nahla Hadeed, said, “Society is facing its greatest threat in over a century. We have a moral obligation as Rotarians to safeguard our communities and provide support where it is most needed. Our actions this weekend is consistent with the ideals of Rotary and truly putting service before self.”

We wish to thank all persons who donated funds especially during these difficult times. We anticipate an increase in persons needing more food supplies since many businesses remain closed or are operating with significantly reduced hours. Should anyone wish to contribute to supporting any future extremely important food drives, feel free to contact a Rotarian or leave us a message on Facebook.

Rotary Club of Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.