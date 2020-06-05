148 UK visitors whose trip to Grenada was unexpectedly extended due to the coronavirus pandemic finally returned home this week.

The UK Government worked with regional and local authorities to arrange special flights with LIAT and British Airways (BA) to fly them from Grenada to Barbados and onwards to London Heathrow on 3 and 4 June 2020. While in Grenada, they were called and visited by tourism officials to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Delicious local fruit baskets from Belmont Estate, compliments the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) were delivered at Easter time and a special care package was delivered to a group staying on the sister isle of Carriacou by GTA Representative, Rina Mills.

The Government of Grenada temporarily closed borders early to protect its citizens and visitors during the global pandemic and it has done an excellent job in containing the spread of the virus.

Commenting on the repatriation effort, Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Patricia Maher, said, “The UK visitors were well taken care of in the hotels, guesthouses and private homes with our warm Grenadian hospitality and they were fortunate to be cocooned and safe on the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

One of the happy UK visitors returning home was Tim Mahoney of Sussex, England. He said, “Even though I had a very good time, I am relieved to be going home. It was beautiful and quiet.” Benson Gay of London remarked, “Although the lockdown was a bit tough, I was in the safest place.”

Likewise, the Government of Grenada made arrangements for 21 Grenadian nationals who were stranded in the UK to be flown back to the island using the same LIAT and BA carriers. Grenada is currently preparing to reopen its borders to visitors in the coming weeks and it is looking forward to reactivating the tourism economy in a safe and gradual manner.

Grenada Tourism Authority

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.