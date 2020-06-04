by Linda Straker

4 cruise ship workers arrived today on Vision of the Seas

5th group of cruise line workers repatriated to Grenada

More than 100 are expected to arrive on 10 June on a Norwegian cruise ship

Health authorities on Sunday morning processed and screened 4 cruise ship workers who arrived on Vision of the Seas at the St George’s Cruise Ship Terminal.

The workers who worked in different departments on the ship are among thousands who are slowly returning to their country of nationality as the management of cruise lines terminated contracts because of the negative impact of Covid-19 on the sector. The dropping of the 4 is the 5th group of cruise line workers repatriated to the island.

In accordance with new public health protocol established because of Covid-19 they will all be placed in 14 days mandatory quarantine before going to their place of residency. All cruise ship workers are in quarantine at the expense of the state and must undergo Covid-19 testing before release. A rapid test is conducted immediately upon arrival as part of the arrival screening.

A group of more than 100 are expected to arrive on 10 June on a Norwegian cruise ship which currently dropping off workers in South American nations. That group will be the biggest group to arrive since Grenada began allowing cruise ship workers to return home.

As part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, government closed its borders in March days after announcing the first laboratory confirmed case. Since then the island has recorded 23 cases. At present only 1 is classified as active, all others have recovered with no deaths.

The government has announced that its targeting 30 June to reopen the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) to commercial passenger traffic.

