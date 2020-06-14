by Linda Straker

On Saturday, 2 persons were charged for an 8-year-old crime

A capital murder charge means that if found guilty that person can be sentenced to death by hanging

Homicide Task Force was established early May

One month after it was established to investigate unsolved murder cases, the Homicide Task Force has already caused charges to be laid for 2 cold cases. The first person was charged 2 weeks ago, and on Saturday, 2 persons were charged for an 8-year-old crime.

The task force investigation caused 34-year-old Jamel young and 36-year-old Ronald Fletcher to be charged for causing the death of Amelio Nelson. The 72-year-old United Kingdom pensioner was found dead not far from his home in Non-Pariel, St Mark. His house was also set ablaze. Besides the capital murder charge, the men are also facing charges of burglary, arson, causing damage by setting fire and robbery with violence. Fletcher was also charged for possession of a firearm and ammunition. A capital murder charge means that if found guilty, that person can be sentenced to death by hanging.

The 2 who are fishermen by profession are set to make the first appearance in court later this coming week. The Homicide Task Force was announced in May after Grenada recorded 3 unsolved murders since the start of 2020.

“The Acting Commissioner of Police and the entire executive of the police force consider very highly the need for Grenada to remain safe and secure and the need for us to ensure that all perpetrators of crime be brought to Justice,” Superintendent Vannie Curwen told the media when he announced the formation of the task force in early May.

Curwen did not disclose who would be heading the task force, but confirmed that it comprises experienced Criminal Investigating Department officers. The first breakthrough was announced 2 weeks ago when one person was arrested and charged for the murder of Shaniel Blackman. The accused, Ricardo Edgar, was arrested almost 2 years following the homicide which happened in Belmont in 2018.

