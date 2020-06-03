by Linda Straker

Tobias Clement admits ‘meeting with current NDC Public Relations Officer’ error

PRO Claudette Joseph issued statement setting record straight

Joseph elected to serve in public relations post in November 2019

Leader of the Opposition, Tobias Clement, has admitted that he made an error when he stated that he had met with the current Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while on 2 different television programmes within the past weeks.

“You know if Ms [Claudette] Joseph did not say that she was the current Public Relations Officer of the NDC, I would not have known. However, let the record show that I met with high-ranking executive members of the NDC and concluded that one of the persons was the PRO, because I knew he was serving in the position. But from all indications, I will admit that I wrongly identified his position on the national executive,” Clement said after Claudette Joseph issued a statement pointing out that she never participated in any meeting with him.

In her statement, Joseph, who was elected to serve in the public relations post in November 2019, said that 2 weeks ago, during an interview with Zerith Mc Millan of CaribUpdate News Service, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Tobias Clement indicated that the Public Relations Officer of the NDC was among those who, according to him, “initiated” a meeting with him. On 2 June 2020, while appearing on GBN’s ‘To the Point’ programme, Clement again indicated that he had met with the Public Relations Officer of the NDC.

“Both statements are absolutely untrue. As PRO of the NDC, I am obligated to set the record straight and to categorically state that I neither initiated a meeting between Mr Clement and me, or Mr Clement and anyone else; nor have I ever met with him. I am refuting both statements publicly because Mr Clement made them both in the public domain,” Joseph said in her statement (see below).

Public Relations Officer

National Democratic Congress

Recalling the persons with whom he held discussions during the meeting, Clement, without sharing details said that the participants were Adrian Thomas, Glen Noel, Terrence “Terry” Moore, and Kennedy Roberts.

“As far as my memory could recall, one or two of those persons whom I met with did serve as the PRO at one time, but I was not aware that there were changes to that position,” Clement said.

At the November 2019 NDC convention held at the Grenada Trade Centre, Moore was elected as chairman, while Kennedy Roberts was elected as deputy chairman. Roberts who previously was a member of NNP, resigned and eventually served as the Interim PRO before getting elected to the deputy chairman post on the executive.

The other NDC executive members who participated in the meeting with Clement were Deputy Leader, Adrian Thomas, and General Secretary, Glen Noel.

