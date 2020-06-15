by Linda Straker

St Paul presently on EC$20,000 bail with one surety

Previously served as an advisor in the Ministry of National Security

Corporal # 450 Che Charles charged with indecent assault and rape

Following months of investigations after a complaint was officially filed with the police, Cletus St Paul was on Monday, 15 June 2020 charged with 4 sexually related offences. He is presently on bail.

He will be appearing in court on 23 July 2020 to begin the preliminary investigations into 2 counts of sexual assault and 2 counts of indecent assault.

St Paul who previously served as an advisor in the Ministry of National Security, is presently on EC$20,000 bail with one surety.

Police have also arrested one of their own co-workers with rape and indecent assault. Corporal # 450 Che Charles, 38 years, of Grand Anse, St George has been charged with 7 counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Rape. The officer who was arrested on Monday, 15 June 2020 has been suspended from active duty with half month’s pay. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 17 December 2018 and 4 January 2019.

In Grenada, the maximum penalty for sexual assault is 14 years imprisonment, while rape carries a maximum of 30 years imprisonment.

