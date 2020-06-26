Effective Monday, 29 June 2020, the offices of the Child Protection Authority (CPA) will be re-opened to the general public.

Operating hours will be between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Guidelines for visiting the office:

Facial coverings MUST be worn during visits. Visitors without face covering will not be allowed to enter the office.

A physical distance of 6 feet MUST be maintained during visits.

Where possible, visitors are encouraged to call ahead on 435-0293 to set an appointment.

Where it is not necessary to appear in person, members of the public may make use of our alternative means of communication:

We look forward to your cooperation as we put safety first while we work in the best interest and for the greatest good of the child.

CPA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.