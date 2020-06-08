The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information hereby affirms, following its announcement via press briefing on 26 May 2020, that while Grenada will not be facilitating the sitting of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations, in 2020, it will facilitate the 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Based on the feedback from key stakeholders and the fact that the CPEA is not as high stake an examination as others in the CXC suite, the Ministry of Education recommends that Grade 6 students should not sit the scheduled assessment, but transition to secondary schools based on a COMPOSITE SCORE for each student, to be derived from the following:

Internal CPEA assessment scores from CXC’s Online Registration System (2020)

The students’ Minimum Competency Test (MCT) scores.

Given that the CXC assessment framework allows students to sit the CCSLC exams in higher grades, these have been deferred to 2021.

In consultation with CXC, it has also been decided that the more critical placement exams (CSEC and CAPE), the postponement of which could come at a cost and cause major disruption to the education system and stakeholders involved, will be conducted during the period 13 July to 4 August 2020.

This ministry therefore presents CXC’s revised schedules for its 2020 CSEC and CAPE Examinations/Assessments, which are attached.

This ministry thanks the public and all stakeholders, for their continued understanding and cooperation, as we endeavour to safely, but effectively move forward, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, while ensuring that our students’ educational progress is not compromised.

Ministry of Education

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.