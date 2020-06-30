The Government of Grenada is continuing to evaluate and refine the protocols that will guide the re-opening of the country’s borders to commercial flights.
1 July 2020 was the suggested date for reopening. However, in his address to the nation Sunday night, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, said there is still work to be done.
Dr Mitchell said, “Our protocols may be perceived as rigorous, but they have to be, because public health and safety are at risk. We have tested and evaluated the protocols and identified areas for improvement.”
Grenada’s full list of protocols is expected to be finalised, approved and publicised soon. The increasing number of cases in the United States which is one of Grenada’s main source markets for tourists, presents an area of concern for government.
Dr Mitchell said, “As the global pandemic continues to spiral out of control, there is a corresponding increase in the potential for importation of the virus if we open our borders without the necessary protocols in place. At this point, we continue to work on the finalisation of protocols before we begin to accept commercial flights.”
There also exists some differences between the operating guidelines of commercial airlines and the protocols developed by the government. As a result, the Prime Minister indicated that, “for the immediate future, Grenada will only continue to welcome chartered flights as these offer greater levels of due diligence, with respect to the established protocols which include testing before departure, testing upon arrival and agreement to bear the cost of quarantine. Commercial airlines have thus far not agreed to make it mandatory for passengers to test prior to travel and this is contrary to Grenada’s protocols.”
The Prime Minister noted that while it is not practical to keep the borders closed indefinitely, at the same time public health and safety cannot be compromised. He said, “Many are wishing we can remain in the protective bubble that has kept us safe since March and that we can maintain the Covid-free status announced earlier this month. However, this is not a practical, long-term option. Caribbean countries may not have reached consensus on when to re-open our borders, but given the importance of tourism, this is generally regarded as one of the critical milestones in the effort to restart economies. The timing, however, must be right, and public health remains of paramount importance.”
The Prime Minister has empathised with nationals who are stranded overseas and he issued an appeal for them to understand that the overarching priority is to protect all citizens, therefore government must take all steps to limit the potential importation of Covid-19.
While the actual reopening of borders remains pending, Grenada continues to prepare for when commercial flights resume. Workers in the accommodation, transport and food and beverage sectors have been participating in intensive training sessions to ensure that there is consistency in the country’s approach to dealing with visitors.
Office of the Prime Minister
He has not made himself foolish, but instead you are acting selfish. I would love to visit the beautiful island of Grenada, but I know I’m coming from a place that is the epicenter of the disease. Therefore, I have to think of the elderly, children and those whose immune system is compromised! Let us think before we write! Let us treat others the way we would like to be treated.
As desperate as I am to come home, I’m in total agreement with this decision. The airlines can make this much easier by complying with what’s required of them. Other passengers, Grenada AND the airline’s workers are at major risks. How is this so hard to understand?
If the airlines will not ensure passengers to Grenada are pcr tested prior to boarding, then why don’t we do it ourselves?
If you are not pcr tested before boarding , and cannot a show a negative pcr certificate upon arrival in Grenada , then you will be forced to quarantine for the time it takes to do two pcr tests and a rapid test.
Those with pcr tests done prior to boarding should be rewarded with a shorter quarantine time upon arrival.
If length of quarantine is based upon whether you test before boarding, then I am sure most travelers will take it upon themselves to be tested.
He is made himself look really dotish on Sunday. He announced that boarders opening July 1st twice. I booked by ticket and had to sign up to return to my country of residence for him to now completely shut down boarders. Many persons loss money who are trying to leave. He needs to do better instead of coming on public tv to make not only himself but his government look incompetent. DO BETTER PRIME MINISTER !! your people are suffering from your decisions!!!
First of all it’s He’s and not He is, Secondly what’s your logic on saying he made himself and his Government look incompetent? Let’s be very clear here do you have any idea how expensive it is for a country to run a PRC test and to also foot the cost of quarantine for anyone who has tested positive for the Corona virus, who might be coming into the country once our boarders are opened? To be quite honest Grenadians are not suffering we are very much happy with our boarders remaining closed until the time right to have commercial flight return to the island. Have you been looking at the news lately? The number of cases in the US have more than tripled in just a few weeks because of the incompetence of the now US president. If you actually want to talk about incompetence then the US Government under the leadership of Donald J. Trump is the perfect example. If you’re not a citizen of Grenada then I would suggest you contact your countries embassy to see what options are available to you to leave if that’s you many concern. But for now PLEASE SHUT THE HELL UP! The Government of Grenada have all right to make decisions to keep it’s country safe and corona free. The prime minister clearly do not need your input on how to do his job Mr or Mrs tired of this nonsense. Upsetting the inner most part of my damn soul with your damn comment filled with grammatical errors.