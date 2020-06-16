The Government of Grenada announces an update in the curfew hours for the period Tuesday, 16 June, from 7 am and ending at 7 am on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

Freedom of movement remains between the hours of 5 am to 9 pm daily.

Beach hours remain 5 am to 5 pm.

Businesses that have already been authorised to operate may do so until 7 pm daily.

Establishments must continue to adhere to a specific set of reopening protocols, and only after receiving authorisation from the Ministry of Health.

Business owners must submit a request to the following email address [email protected]

They must also undergo an inspection by health officials to obtain their clearance certificate in order to operate.

Other businesses or undertakings may be exempt by an application, in writing, to the Commissioner of Police, acting on the direction of the Cabinet of Grenada.

GIS

