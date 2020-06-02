Do you have a matter before the Magistrates Court?

Are you without Legal Representation (a Lawyer)?

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has impacted every sector of our Grenadian society, inclusive of the Magistrate Courts of Grenada. As a result, we are required to adapt our processes, making greater use of the transferability of our magistrates throughout the state and the technology available to us to ensure that the business of the Magistracy is carried out.

The Covid-19 protocols required that the courts be renovated to ensure the safety of both the officers and the public they serve. As a result, in person hearings were suspended. Having met the protocols, in person hearings have resumed at the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in the Southern District, St George which is located at St John’s Street in the town of St George’s and at the Eastern District, St Andrew which is located at the upper storey of the former District Board office on Albert Street, Grenville. Where possible, matters will continue to be heard either by video and teleconference (mobile and landlines) or any other approved virtual platform, until further notice.

Even in the face of this global pandemic, the Magistracy remains conscious of unrepresented persons, and strives to ensure that these persons continue to enjoy unfettered access to justice.

This modified approach seeks to balance the safety of all persons who are involved or required for any matter before the Magistrate Courts with ensuring the continuation of the business of the Magistracy and access to justice.

IF YOU HAVE NOT HEARD about the status of your matter to date, please communicate with us by phone: 440-2060/440-6163 between Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, or email address [email protected].

This Notice applies to all Accused in respect of Bail, Remand, First Appearance, Substantive Hearing, Mitigation, Sentencing, complainants of Domestic Violence and sexual abuse in respect of Protection Orders and all other types of claims in both the criminal and civil jurisdiction of the Magistracy.

Magistracy Department of Grenada

