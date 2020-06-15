Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart has expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Nigel Jones of Mt Royal, Carriacou who succumbed to injuries sustained from a fire at his home on 12 June 2020.

The small concrete structure was destroyed by Friday night’s fire.

Minister Stewart gave her ministry’s assurance that they stand with the family in their time of grief. She said “To his sister, Kenisha and the entire community of Ravine, Mt Royal and Top Hill, the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs prays that you will be provided with the strength and courage needed to carry you through during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

GIS

