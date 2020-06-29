The viability of every sector within the Ministry of Agriculture is equally important, and must be given equal attention to ensure success, hence the reason officials from the Ministry of Agriculture recently designated a special day to meet with the Executive of the Grenada Association of Poultry Producers (GAPP).

“The ministry is developing a proposal to offer direct support to poultry farmers; however, it would be very difficult for the Ministry to do so if the association doesn’t get its house in order. For many years, Covid-19 will be a very bitter taste in our mouths but if we fail to realise the tremendous opportunities the Covid-19 Pandemic has presented for the agriculture sector, and in particular, the poultry sub-sector, we would have surely wasted a crisis.”

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Yolande Bain-Horsford, who convened a meeting with the association, together with Permanent Secretary, Elvis Morain, and Chief Veterinary and Livestock Officer, Dr Kimmond Cummings, on 19 June 2020 at the National Stadium, all with the aim of charting the way forward for a successful future for poultry and poultry producers in Grenada.

The executive of the association was headed by President, Jason Phillip, who thanked the ministry for the time given to the members, as a first step towards rejuvenation of the poultry sub-sector. “I will like to say thank you for affording us the opportunity, collectively, to meet with you in such a time, where we desperately need guidance, assistance and support collectively, so that we are able to have a very successful industry for the future,” he said.

The poultry association, like every other entity, was not immune to the effects of Covid-19, and has faced its fair share of challenges. Phillip said, “Collectively, we need to find solutions so that we can move ourselves forward, move the association forward and move the industry forward in so doing. I am very desperate coming from this session, to see solutions, pathways to solutions, so that we can work our way through.”

Bearing in mind the potential of the industry, Permanent Secretary, Elvis Morain, said the effects of Covid-19 should be an eye-opener for the poultry sector. “What we want is to have a pathway where we believe that we can see growth and development for this sector. We have to ensure that this period provides us with an opportunity to do things better. We can see all the pitfalls that happen now, but we are asking ourselves, God forbid, if there is another situation like that, will we be better positioned to go forward.”

PS Morain says the meeting was very positive, and he remains optimistic that GAPP can lead a viable poultry sector in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.