by Linda Straker

Encountered engine problems outside Point Salines

Found by a private vessel, and is presently hospitalised

Police have confirmed that the search is over for the fisherman who went missing at sea. It is understood the man was found by a private vessel. He is presently hospitalised.

On Thursday, 18 June 2020 a police release said a marine search was ongoing for a local fisherman who reportedly left Fort Jeudy Bay on a fishing expedition aboard a 14-feet blue (outside) and red (inside) coloured fishing boat on the previous day.

The unnamed man was reportedly 2 nautical miles outside Point Salines when he encountered engine problems. An early afternoon and late evening search on Wednesday by a small vessel and the Grenada Coast Guard did not him. The Trinidad Coast Guard was also alerted to the missing fisherman.

