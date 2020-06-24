by Linda Straker

Grenada adopting US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) quarantine guidelines

Most of the 100+ cruise ship workers who returned on 14 June to be released early

Some Grenadians repatriated from the USA last Friday to spend 10 days in quarantine

Grenada is adopting the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to release from quarantine, people who enter the country and after spending 10 days in quarantine, have had negative results for both the rapid and PCR Covid-19 tests.

The first set of returning nationals to be released is the more than 100 cruise ship workers who returned on 14 June onboard the MS Mariner. They will be followed by some yachters who entered the island on the same day or the day before the cruise ship workers arrived.

“Yes, we have taken the decision to release them from quarantine, especially those who test negative after the rapid test and the mandatory PCR test which followed,” said Health Minister, Nickolas Steele. In a news conference last week, he hinted that government was looking at adopting the new guidelines, further to an advisory issued by the CDC in late May 2020.

The CDC also said asymptomatic people who have tested positive for Covid-19 should wait 10 days after the positive test before resuming normal activities.

Steele said a small number of cruise ship workers will be spending the entire 14 days in quarantine as originally planned. He admitted last week that 8 of the cruise ship workers had tested positive with the rapid test, but they tested negative with a PCR test, which is a more reliable test to detect the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19.

It is not known if those who must complete the 14-day quarantine are among the 8 who tested positive with the rapid test. Also spending 10 days in quarantine are Grenadians who returned to the island on the repatriation flight from the USA last Friday.

Initially, they were informed that the mandatory state at the quarantine facility will be 4 days, but after the second day, they were informed that they will have to spend 14 days. However, on Tuesday some of them were informed that they will be released on Sunday, 28 June 2020.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.