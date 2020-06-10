by Linda Straker

Missionaries of Charity receive food donations

Charity provides care and living assistance to vulnerable persons

Six Sense Grenada is an approved Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme

Two Missionaries of Charity homes in Grenada were on Wednesday presented with thousands of dollars in food donations from Range Developments. The charity institution provides care and living assistance to vulnerable persons especially senior citizens.

Range Developments is an international property developer focusing on high-end hotel resorts in the Caribbean. Its flagship project in Grenada is Six Sense which will be located La Sagesse. The ceremony to commence the start of work on the property was done in 2019 but just as they were about the commence actual construction work, the country had to be lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Before the start of construction, the developers had to get environmental, soil and other plans approved by the relevant state entities.

The charities were selected under its corporate social responsibility initiatives. They received cooking supplies which will ensure that the Missionaries of Charity continue the daily feeding of persons who depend on them for meals.

At the launch of the property in August 2019, investor Mohammed Asaria announced that when in operation, the project’s management will be using 1% of the hotel’s revenue towards a social fund, and the money will be used for social corporate responsibility projects.

Six Sense Grenada is an approved Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and is expected to cost the developers US$125 million. Besides assisting the Missionaries of Charity with food supplies, last year school bags and wheelchairs were distributed to some of Grenada’s most needy and vulnerable in the parish of St David.

The more than 100-room all-inclusive property during its peak construction period, will employ between 500 to 600 persons. It is scheduled to open in early 2022.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.