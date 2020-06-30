With permission from the Ministry of Health, free beginner swim lessons are being offered throughout Grenada next week for both adults and children. The children should be 6 years or older.

Eleven locations from Sauteurs to Grand Anse Beach have been identified for these lessons and you may register by going to www.getgrenadaswimming.com or calling 404-5237.

Lessons will be 45 minutes long and start on the hour between 1 pm and 4 pm each day, Monday to Friday. Participants may take lessons all 5 days. For those who work, there will be 5 pm – 6 pm lessons in front of Umbrellas on Grand Anse Beach.

This initiative is sponsored by Republic Bank and implemented by GYA (Grenada Youth Adventurers). This is the 6th year of National Learn to Swim weeks and over 6,000 children and adults have been taught during this time. Look for green and yellow flags marking each of the locations on the main roads.

The 11 beaches are

Grand Anse – In front of the Catholic Church

Grand Anse – Camerhogne Park in front of the yellow lifeguard tower

Grand Anse – In front of Umbrella’s Restaurant

Grand Mal Beach – Go Cool Steps

La Sagesse Beach – St David

Grenada Marine, Corinth – In front of restaurant

Sauteurs Break Water – St Patrick

Birchgrove – St Andrew (Mello’s Complex)

Hope Beach – St Andrew

Gouyave (The Lance) – Fishmarket

Waltham Beach – St Mark

Covid Protocols in place are as follows:

Children/Adults are to come to the beach and have the same instructor all week long.

Groups are not to be larger than 4 swimmers. Siblings in same group when possible.

Swimmers will stay in same groups all 5 days for instruction whenever possible.

No loitering after swim lessons. Everyone must finish and leave area to help maintain social distancing

To register for the swim week or for more info go to www.getgrenadaswimming.com. You may also contact Deb Eastwood 404-5237 or email [email protected]

Get Grenada Swimming

