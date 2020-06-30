After 5 years of dedicated support, Republic Bank is pleased to assume title sponsorship of the National Learn to Swim Week programme, spearheaded by the Grenada Youth Adventurers (GYA).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the GYA was forced to cancel the activity which was scheduled for the Easter week, 20-25 April 2020. However, the Republic Bank National Learn to Swim Week will now be held on 6-10 July 2020 after receiving permission from the Ministry of Health. The GYA seeks to promote water safety by providing basic swimming lessons to the general public, at no charge. The programme has been widely received, with growing interest and participation each year. It has since grown to become part of a much wider programme “Get Grenada Swimming” which aims to reach 8,000 persons by the year 2021.

To register, visit the website www.getgrenadaswimming.com or contact Deb Eastwood at 404-5237. Adults and children age 6 and over, can participate. Lessons start hourly from 1 pm – 5 pm, daily, at the following locations:

Grand Anse (RC Church)

Grand Anse (Camerhogne Park)

Grand Anse (Umbrella’s Restaurant)

Grand Mal Beach – Go Cool steps

La Sagesse Beach

Grenada Marine – St David

Sauteurs Break Water

Birchgrove, St Andrew (Mello’s Complex)

Hope Beach

Gouyave (The Lance)

Waltham Beach

We encourage you to seize the opportunity to learn to swim, that the “Republic Bank National Learn to Swim Week” offers! We are extremely pleased to partner with the GYA to empower persons to be water safe and at the same time promote healthy living.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

