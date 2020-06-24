Request for quotation: 4×4 vehicle
Project Name: Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management
MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS:
- Fuel Type: PETROL
- Wheels Driven: 4WD with Auto/2WD/4WD mode
- ABS, Brake Assistant
- Front and side airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill-start assist
- Front fog lamps
- Halogen headlamps
- Mudguards
- Split back seat with reclining function
- Height adjustable driver seat
- 2 X 12V power socket
- AM/FM Audio system with USB and AUX inputs, Bluetooth
- Cruise control
- A/C
SCOPE OF QUOTATION
Quotation should be submitted to [email protected], by Friday, 10 July 2020 with the subject line “Quotation for 4×4 Vehicle”. The quotation must contain the following:
- Make, Model and Year of the vehicle
- The precise specification of the proposed vehicle
- Purchase cost including duty-free price quote options
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story