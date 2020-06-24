Request for quotation: 4×4 vehicle

Project Name: Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management

MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS:

Fuel Type: PETROL

Wheels Driven: 4WD with Auto/2WD/4WD mode

ABS, Brake Assistant

Front and side airbags

Hill Descent Control

Hill-start assist

Front fog lamps

Halogen headlamps

Mudguards

Split back seat with reclining function

Height adjustable driver seat

2 X 12V power socket

AM/FM Audio system with USB and AUX inputs, Bluetooth

Cruise control

A/C

SCOPE OF QUOTATION

Quotation should be submitted to [email protected], by Friday, 10 July 2020 with the subject line “Quotation for 4×4 Vehicle”. The quotation must contain the following:

Make, Model and Year of the vehicle

The precise specification of the proposed vehicle

Purchase cost including duty-free price quote options

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.