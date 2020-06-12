Several single parent and elderly families throughout St Andrew were beneficiaries of food hampers from the St Andrew Development Organisation (SADO), an initiative geared towards assisting the recipients with the supply of food items during Covid-19 Pandemic.

“This period was very difficult for many families in our parish and the organisation was very happy to assist. We were really motivated by the happiness and smiles we brought to families who received their hampers,” said SADO’s President, Royan Charles.

“The hampers included groceries, toiletries, fruits and vegetables. Most of the beneficiaries were nominated by community and SADO members. We also assisted the Ministry of Social Development and Grenada National Council for the Disabled (GNCD) with hamper distribution to their clients throughout St Andrew. We have made a commitment to continue assisting the GNCD and the Ministry with its outreach efforts in St Andrew.”

For more information please email [email protected] or call 421 9339

SADO, Towards Greater Participation for Community Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.