The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) guided by the technical advice of the Met Office warns of a significant concentration of Saharan dust in our atmosphere.

This condition can pose serious life-threatening health risks to people living with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions.

The agency advises all to use every precautionary measure to guard against the harmful effects of the prevailing atmospheric conditions.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

