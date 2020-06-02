The Government of Grenada has issued the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 in an effort to reduce the movement of persons in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court Registry wishes to remind the general public that all jury trials have been suspended until further notice.

All Jurors were previously advised that you WERE NOT required to attend the High Court on the following days:

16 April 2020 for the Juror Orientation Session; and

21 April 2020 for the Criminal Assizes

Jurors please note that the Court Office shall issue a public notice advising of the new date for juror orientation and the resumption of Jury Trials.

The Registry wishes to assure the general public that the High Courts and the Supreme Court Registry are opened and fully functioning. However, the Registry encourages you to contact us at [email protected] as some of our services may be accessed remotely.

During this period, the Supreme Court has continued to follow the Covid-19 protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health. In the Criminal Division of the High Court, emergency applications such as bail applications and, sentencing hearings of convicted persons are being heard via video conference and/or telephone conference.

On behalf of the management and staff of the Registry, I wish continued health and safety for you and your families and remind you to do your part to safeguard our nation.

Xiomara Cherebin-Forsyth, Registrar (Ag), 29 May 2020

