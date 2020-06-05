The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) are continuing to engage every sector in the industry as Grenada gets ready to reopen its borders in the coming weeks.

The latest engagement was a training session held on Wednesday, 3 June via Zoom with members of various taxi associations. Over 40 taxi drivers participated and keenly asked questions.

The training was facilitated by Environmental Health Officer, Derek Ramkelewan, who made a presentation on ‘Covid-19 Basics for Tourism Stakeholders’. The presentation covered the coronavirus history, signs and symptoms, general protective measures and cleaning and sanitisation. Ramkelewan asked the taxi drivers to pay particular attention to the sanitisation of contact surfaces within their vehicles as well as the proper way of handling cash or credit cards. He further encouraged staggered seating arrangements within vehicles, the wearing of masks when meeting customers and maintaining good personal hygiene practices.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, addressed the taxi drivers seeking their support for the new health measures being implemented across the tourism industry in Grenada. She said, “We cannot set a date for reopening until we are sure every sector in the tourism industry is ready. All of us must work together to keep Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique safe during this challenging period.”

Training will continue throughout the industry and special focus will be placed on specific elements within the accommodations sector such as laundry, housekeeping and security. A 2-pronged approach will be used with emphasis on protocols and health and safety.

GTA

