The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the general public and in particular motorists that the Glen Public Road at Mt Gay, St George will be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, 26 June 2020 between 9 am and noon.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to get to their destination.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

