EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

V A C A N C Y

Debt Analyst Ι, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) and wider Caricom countries are invited to apply to fill the post of Debt Analyst I, in the Statistics Department (SD), at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in St Kitts. Working at the ECCB provides a unique opportunity for you to help our member countries to manage their debt portfolios in a sustained and effective way to promote fiscal and debt sustainability. The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance.

All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment Application Form which is available on the ECCB Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).

SELECTION CRITERIA:

A relevant first or higher degree and/or professional qualifications preferably in Economics, Finance, Business or Public Policy. At least three (3) years of relevant work experience in finance or public financial management; work experience in public debt management is a plus.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

Proven quantitative and qualitative analytical and problem-solving skills; Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint; Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written; Experience in giving presentations and trainings; Quick learning and creative thinking abilities, with initiative and attention to details; A high level of motivation, strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment; Ability to deliver high quality work, multitask and to work under tight deadlines and pressure; Good networking and self-management abilities; High ethical standards.

The following would be considered as assets:

Experience in analytical tools such as Fiscal and Debt Sustainability, Financial Programming, Medium Term Debt Management Strategy;

Knowledge of debt management systems;

Experience in providing policy advice in areas related to fiscal policy and debt management would be assets.

DUTIES

The successful candidate will work with the Fiscal, Debt and Domestic Market team. The main responsibilities will include:

Accurately managing and maintaining public sector debt statistics to ensure consistency with international standards; Providing technical support to ECCU member countries to enhance the quality of the data in the debt recording system; Providing technical support to ECCU member countries in building capacity in debt management to undertake debt portfolio reviews, debt management strategies, debt restructuring and portfolio realignment, fiscal and debt sustainability analyses, and risk and asset liability management; Facilitating the production of debt procedures manuals, identification of best practices and standardised guidelines for debt management; Conducting training to ensure that debt data are based on international standards; Facilitating the dissemination of public sector debt statistics; Undertaking research and providing policy advice to ECCU member countries on debt management issues in pursuit of fiscal and debt sustainability; Any other related duties which may be assigned.

SALARY

This position will be offered at a Grade 7 level.

The following documents must be submitted:

Employment application form

Curriculum vitae

Two (2) original letters of reference

original letters of reference Certified copies of certificates

copies of certificates Official transcripts where applicable

Supporting documents should be addressed to:

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

P O Box 89

BASSETERRE

St Kitts

[email protected]

To reach no later than 3 July 2020.

Note:

Applicants may enquire of the Human Resource Department to ascertain receipt of applications; Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.