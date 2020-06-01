Grenada will strengthen its response to the Covid-19 pandemic with US$2.5 million from the World Bank.

The funds will be used to increase testing capacity, equip health facilities, strengthen isolation capacity, and bolster surveillance activities.

“We are working closely with Grenada on the Covid-19 response,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “This financing will strengthen the capacity of the health system and support frontline health workers to face this pandemic.”

The financing will be used to purchase critical supplies, including personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, medical equipment, laboratory equipment and tests, and goods and services to enhance preparedness and surveillance systems at ports of entry. The funds will also be used for the retrofitting of isolation areas, including a mobile unit, and the procurement of an oxygen generation plant.

These funds were accessed under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the ongoing OECS Regional Health Project. CERCs allow funds to be reallocated to address emergency response needs.

World Bank Group

