The Grenada Red Cross Society in its auxiliary role to government continues to work in communities to help alleviate the hardships brought about by Covid-19.

Throughout July 2020, 250 families will receive food and hygiene packages each at an approximate value of EC$200 (specialised items to meet additional needs are included when available). Beneficiaries include households with persons living with confirmed cases of Covid-19, with elderly (65+), expectant women, households with 3 or more children under the age of 18 years, with cases of chronic illnesses, physically challenged or immobile persons, single parents experiencing economic deprivation due to loss of income or have not received any assistance within the last 2 weeks.

Packages have also been sent for distribution through the Carriacou office. The Grenada Red Cross wishes we could do more but depend on donations from corporate and private citizens. We cannot do it all, we cannot do it alone. Special thanks to the donors who made this distribution possible. We encourage others to join with us, donate and follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to keep abreast of the great work being done by our volunteers to improve and save lives.

Grenada Red Cross Society

