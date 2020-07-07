by Brian JM Joseph

“Little by little we can and we must rebuild our confidence. We can spend until we empty our treasuries, and we may summon all the wonders of science. But we can succeed only if we tap our greatest resources our People, our Values and our Confidence.” Jimmy Carter (Crisis of Confidence).

My Fellow Grenadians

This is a critical time in our nation’s history, when the world is fighting the dreadful Covid-19 pandemic. It’s important to stay informed, particularly about what’s happening in your community, so you can follow advised safety precautions and do your part to slow the spread of coronavirus.

As many countries around the world struggle to deal with Covid-19 pandemic, we must take all necessary steps to ensure that the impact of this pandemic does not create a second tragedy for vulnerable individuals like the elderly and those with chronic or underlying conditions. I’m urging all Grenadians to stay centred, refrain from giving in to your worst fears and be better prepared for whatever our collective future holds.

During this time of massive upheaval, there are so many things outside of our control, including how long the pandemic lasts, how other people behave, and what’s going to happen in our communities. But as long as we’re focusing on questions with unknowable answers and circumstances beyond our personal control, this strategy will get us nowhere — aside from feeling drained, anxious, and overwhelmed, but there’s still hope because as a nation we still have each other.

It’s natural to be concerned about what would’ve happened if our workplace closes, our children having to stay at home from school, you or someone you love gets sick. While these possibilities were scary to think about, being proactive and staying closer together and bonding more as a family helped relieve a lot of those anxieties.

We have made it thus far despite the numerous challenges and hiccups but we’re a resilient people and together we shall get through this pandemic as one people. As our country progresses into quarantines, whether self-instructed or mandated by the government, people have increasingly begun discussing what exactly that means in terms of safeguarding and securing their communities from the spread of this deadly virus.

Under the Emergency Powers Act, Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations 2020 the Cabinet of Grenada has made and gazetted a number of regulations meant to safeguard its citizens against the spread of Covid-19. I applaud the Covid-19 Committee and the Government of Grenada for a job well done thus far.

All Grenadians, living at home and returning nationals need to follow the necessary regulations as it relates to social distancing, physical distancing and sanitation protocols, wearing of masks covering both nose and mouth when in public etc. These measures were put in place in other to minimise contact with others in preventing the spread of deadly coronavirus.

It’s important to take a breath and remember that we’re all in this together. As a quote circulating in Italy reminds us: “We’re standing far apart now so we can embrace each other later.”

Now isn’t the time for selfishness and partisan politics because we’re all Grenadians. Even when we’re self-isolating or maintaining social distance, there’s still plenty you can do to help others. With the right outlook and intentions, we can all ensure that kindness and charity spread throughout our communities even faster than this virus.

Reach out to others in need. If you know people in your community who are isolated particularly the elderly or disabled, you can still offer support. Perhaps an older neighbour needs help with groceries or fulfilling a prescription? You can always leave packages on their doorstep to avoid direct contact. Or maybe they just need to hear a friendly, reassuring voice over the phone.

Because of the coronavirus we have to keep our distance. But at the same time we see so many selfless acts of compassion, community and solidarity that we may end up closer together than ever before.

In the spirit of national pride and patriotism I’m calling on all Grenadians to adhere to the rules and regulations. Regardless of your political affiliation I want every Grenadian citizen to know that this country belongs to everyone. Therefore its our duty and service to country in ensuring that we make this nation stronger. It can only become a reality when we’re united as one people without political divisions. Only then can we wrap ourselves in the flag meaning to show great loyalty and support for your country in a way that does not ask questions.

I thank you. May God bless Grenada and protect her people.

