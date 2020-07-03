The Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation, advises that the Government of Grenada has opened its 3rd call for ICT-led innovation grant funding to small, medium and micro registered startup ICT businesses in Grenada.

Small businesses with ICT projects, aiming at improving their products, processes or are seeking to enhance their outreach and customer base via digital transformation and marketing, are encouraged to apply.

Application is open from Monday, 6 July for a period of 3 weeks.

Please download a copy of the Call For Proposal flyer and the related document from gov.gd website or facebook.com/carcip.grenada.

For further information, please contact the CARCIP Grant Office at telephone number 440 7011 or contact via email [email protected].

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.