by Linda Straker

Order Paper will have questions for first time in 7 years

Leader of the Opposition, Tobias Clement will be asking more than 25 questions

Minister for Finance to be asked to provide detailed breakdown of Covid-19 stimulus package

For the first time in 7 years, the Order Paper for a sitting of House of Representative will have questions, and they are from the Leader of the Opposition, Tobias Clement who received his Instrument of appointment during the month of April.

Clement will be asking more than 25 questions to Leader of Government Business, Gregory Bowen; Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell in his capacity as Minister for Finance; Agriculture Minister, Yolande Bain-Horsford; Health Minister, Nickolas Steele; Emmalin Pierre in her capacity as Minister for Education; Kindra Mathurine-Stewart in her capacity as Member of Parliament for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter David.

Among the questions to Dr Mitchell are to provide to the House with a detailed breakdown of the Covid-19 stimulus package with the list of companies and the amount they received, as well as the list of the people receiving, and the amount received.

Dr Mitchell will also have to provide answers to:

What was the amount in spending for each Constituency Office for the last two years? Can you provide the details of the contract that was signed between the Government of Grenada and the contractor who is responsible for the Constituency Offices? Can a detailed breakdown be given of payment to staff, rental utility, and office supply for each office?

Peter David, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will be asked to provide the House with a list of all persons given diplomatic status by the Government of Grenada, their names and place of birth. Minister for Infrastructure Development, Honourable Gregory Bowen, will be asked under whose ministry the Houses of Parliament was constructed, and be requested to provide a copy of the floor plan to show the destination of the office space and the purpose.

Clement will ask the Minister for Education, Honourable Emmalin Pierre, to provide to the House a plan for the reopening of schools in September, if it is prudent to do so and to confirm if additional monies have been budgeted for safety measures to be put in place for the reopening and if so, what is the amount.

According to the Order Paper, Clement has also filed a motion calling for members of the House of Representatives to authorise the immediate restoration of the financial administration and oversight of the constituency offices to the Houses of Parliament.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.