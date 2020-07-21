The Ministry of Finance through the Covid-19 Economic Support Secretariat (CESS) announces the deadline for receipt of applications to the Income and first time Payroll Stimulus Programme as of Wednesday, 22 July 2020 at 4 pm.

This cut off for receipt of applications relates to the following categories:

Hotels, Restaurants/ Bars and Small Travel Agents

Tourist Vendors

Market Vendors

Bus Owners

Taxi Owners

Hair Dressers

Barbers

And other tourist related businesses.

Businesses making application for the payroll support prior to Wednesday, 22 July 2020, can continue to make their monthly applications for the period April to June 2020.

For instance, if Company A applied for payroll support prior to 22 July 2020 and was approved, that company can continue to submit monthly applications for the period April to June 2020.

If Company B did not apply on or prior to 22 July 2020, that company would not be eligible to receive payments for the period April to June 2020.

The public is asked to note that this deadline is for receipt of applications to the programme only and that payments will continue to all eligible beneficiaries for the period for which applications have been lodged.

Any decision for continuation of the programme will be communicated. For further information, please contact the Covid Economic Support Secretariat at Tel: 440-0515 Ext 31217 mobile: 416-0097 or email at [email protected]

Ministry of Finance

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.